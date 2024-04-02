BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jesus the Passover Lamb
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
6 views • 04/02/2024

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


April 1, 2024


Today Pastor Stan shares the story of Jesus’ Crucifixion and resurrection anew. He also shares pictures of how it actually looks like in Israel of Jesus’ Tomb and the Garden of Gethsemane. We hope you were blessed this Easter and to always remember what Jesus did for us on the Cross.


00:00 - Thy King Cometh

03:56 - Jesus is Crucified

10:18 - Not to Deny Jesus

11:37 - Garden of Gethsemane

15:49 - The Trial

23:20 - The Crucifixion

26:05 - Pictures of the Tomb

29:32 - Jesus Dies

31:34 - Jesus is Alive


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4mfffx-jesus-the-passover-lamb-04012024.html

christcrossjesusprophecyisraelresurrectioncrucifixionpassovertriallambkingtombdenyprophecy clubstan johnsongardenof gethsemane
