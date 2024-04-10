Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 10, 2024 – Explosive video reveals coordinated deep state attack on Alex Jones as the smug, treacherous government DESTROYS innocent lives

- #CIA and #FBI entrapment of Alex Jones. (0:03)

- FBI agents in crowd during January 6 Capital riot. (5:14)

- Alex Jones' plans to sue the CIA and FBI. (10:48)

- #Censorship, #Twitter and lawsuits against big tech companies. (18:22)

- FDA inspections and regulatory compliance. (24:59)

- Censorship and free speech with Elon Musk and Brazil. (29:25)

- #Ukraine funding terrorism and Biden family corruption. (45:15)

- Corruption in science and medicine with Dr. Judy Mikovitz. (58:07)

- Government corruption and weaponization of agencies against the public. (1:05:50)

- Suppressed #cancer and #AIDS cures, government involvement. (1:11:24)

- Corruption in the #biotech industry and the suppression of alternative cancer treatments. (1:15:59)

- Vaccine development and immune system manipulation. (1:26:55)

- Avoiding toxic food and pharmaceuticals, emphasizing the importance of clean and real food. (1:31:30)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/