Karen Kingston Reveals What Led Up to Her Disappearance Last Month | In The Foxhole with Karen Kingston & Jeff Dornik

As many of you know, Karen Kingston fled to Mexico after believing that her life was in danger after a potential poisoning occurred in Florida. Given the abrupt nature of her disappearance and the GETTR video she posted begging for help after being told by her security team that her life was in danger.





In her first public appearance since returning home, Karen sits down with me to share the information she had that influenced her decision to go into hiding and her plans moving forward.





Please keep Karen and her family in your prayers as they recover from this past month’s experiences. Let’s give them time to heal and recover.