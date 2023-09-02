BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Karen Kingston Reveals What Led Up to Her Disappearance Last Month | In The Foxhole with Karen Kingston & Jeff Dornik
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
496 views • 09/02/2023

As many of you know, Karen Kingston fled to Mexico after believing that her life was in danger after a potential poisoning occurred in Florida. Given the abrupt nature of her disappearance and the GETTR video she posted begging for help after being told by her security team that her life was in danger.


In her first public appearance since returning home, Karen sits down with me to share the information she had that influenced her decision to go into hiding and her plans moving forward.


Please keep Karen and her family in your prayers as they recover from this past month’s experiences. Let’s give them time to heal and recover.

Keywords
big pharmacurrent eventspodcastrfkrobert f kennedy jrcovid-19dr robert malonekaren kingstonjeff dornikthe jeff dornik show
