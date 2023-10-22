BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Horrifying Moment Ukrainian Troops Use Cluster Munitions to Blow Up Russian Troops Convoy
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
1
78 views • 10/22/2023

US Military News


Oct 22, 2023


Ukraine has begun firing U.S.-provided cluster munitions against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine in a push to break up well-fortified Russian positions that have slowed Ukraine’s summer offensive.


Cluster munitions, also called cluster bombs, are canisters that carry tens to hundreds of smaller bomblets, also known as submunitions. The canisters can be dropped from aircraft, launched from missiles, or fired from artillery, naval guns, or rocket launchers.


what's pertinent to our discussion today is the type of cluster munition the United States is providing to Ukraine. These munitions are known as DPICMs, which stands for Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23qzg4tC1tI

russiawarus military newsukrainerussian troopsconvoyblow uphorrifyingcluster munitions
