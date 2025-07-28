Sorry... There must be an IT issue at Brigheon. It seems to also rate the next few videos after I put up a 18+ clearly stated marked video. That took extra hours to post. Cynthia ... Is that a sign? ; )

Strategic Strikes And Frontline Gains: Russia Presses Advantage In Ukraine

Over the past night, Russian forces launched another series of coordinated strikes. Targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure, they particularly focused on airfields and air defense systems. According to Ukrainian Air Force representatives, the combined attack resulted in only two out of four missiles and 15 out of 324 UAVs reportedly reaching their targets.

One of the main targets was the Starokonstantinov military airfield in the Khmelnitsky region. This is a critical hub for Ukrainian aviation and Western arms deliveries. Local reports indicate that the facility was struck by numerous Geran drones and several ballistic missiles overnight, followed by three Kinzhal strikes in the morning. The repeated attacks on this airfield highlight its strategic importance, particularly as it is adapted for Western aircraft, including F-16s.

Russian strikes also extended to other regions, including military airfields in Boryspil, Priluki and Mirgorod etc.

Amid devastating strikes, the Russian military is grinding down the Ukrainian army on the battlefield. Russian forces have made significant advances south of Zaporizhzhia, seizing control of the 3rd microdistrict in Stepnohorsk. This progress brings Russian troops within artillery range of Zaporozhzhie’s left bank. The pace of the Russian advance could place the city under direct fire in the nearest future, forcing Kyiv to evacuate critical positions.

Ukrainian resistance remains fierce, with deployment of reinforcements and extensive use of FPV drones complicating Russian mop up operations. However, the collapse of Ukrainian defenses following the liberation of Kamenskoe has left Zaporozhie vulnerable, forcing Kyiv to hastily reorganize its lines.

Russian troops have launched an assault on Mirnograd, engaging Ukrainian forces on the outskirts. The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, confirmed the offensive, noting that Russian assault units are pushing deeper into the city.

The situation mirrors the previous semi-encirclement tactics seen in the Donbas, where Ukrainian forces often retreat under pressure risking complete isolation. Despite Ukrainian claims of a stalled Russian offensive, fighting continues around Konstantinovka, with Russian units advancing from multiple directions. Ukrainian observers warn of a potential encirclement. Russian troops are already approaching the outskirts from the north, threatening Ukrainians with a new cauldron in the south. Ukrainian soldiers describe the situation as critical, comparing it to the fall of the fortresses of Avdiivka and Ugledar.

Russian advances allowed the extension of the reach of FPV drones to Kramatorsk, targeting military vehicles and disrupting Ukrainian logistics.

The latest Russian strikes and ground offensives underscore Moscow’s ability to sustain pressure across multiple fronts. The systematic degradation of Ukrainian air defenses, combined with advances on the frontlines, suggests a deliberate strategy to stretch Kyiv’s resources while securing key territorial gains.

https://southfront.press/russia-presses-advantage-in-ukraine/