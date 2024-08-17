Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 15, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2357 - Today is a high energy pretty funny show! It is a must listen. There is a difference between men and women! What is going on in the UK curriculum, what brain washing are they implementing? -Why does congresswomen in Florida take a picture and post in a bathsuit? -What are they going to do with the election votes for this election? -What are we losing as a nation? -How much money is being used for illegals? -Private Data being sold from General Motors. -Cyber attack on Uranian banks. -What is Lockheed’s plan for next gen? -Link of cancer and pesticides.