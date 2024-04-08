National Issues Chat, Canada, Carbon tax, and MAiD with Faytene, Doug and Toyin

DONATE | faytene

www.faytene.tv





Is the carbon tax making a significant difference for the environment, or is it simply hurting Canadians?





Are there other ways to protect the environment that are more effective and less harmful to Canadians?





MAiD for the mentally ill is being delayed (for three years). What do we think? Is this good? Is delay enough, or should it be eliminated?





Join us this week for a special panel chat about these issues with my guest hosts, Doug Sharpe and Toyin Crandell.





Thanks for joining us.





____________________________

Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate

____________________________





If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join





FIND US AT:









Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/





Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC





YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene





Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene





Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv





Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv





Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv





Gab: https://gab.com/faytene









#faytene #canada #paneldiscussion #nationalissues #carbontax #maid #expansiondelays #housing #taxes #bureaucracy #dougford #toyincrandall #independent







