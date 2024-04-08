BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

National Issues Chat, Canada, Carbon tax, and MAiD with Faytene, Doug and Toyin
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 04/08/2024

DONATE | faytene

www.faytene.tv


Is the carbon tax making a significant difference for the environment, or is it simply hurting Canadians?


Are there other ways to protect the environment that are more effective and less harmful to Canadians?


MAiD for the mentally ill is being delayed (for three years). What do we think? Is this good? Is delay enough, or should it be eliminated?


Join us this week for a special panel chat about these issues with my guest hosts, Doug Sharpe and Toyin Crandell.


Thanks for joining us.


____________________________

Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate

____________________________


If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join


FIND US AT:



Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/


Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC


YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene


Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene


Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv


Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv


Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv


Gab: https://gab.com/faytene



#faytene #canada #paneldiscussion #nationalissues #carbontax #maid #expansiondelays #housing #taxes #bureaucracy #dougford #toyincrandall #independent



Keywords
canadaissuesfaytene
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy