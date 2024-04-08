National Issues Chat, Canada, Carbon tax, and MAiD with Faytene, Doug and Toyin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the carbon tax making a significant difference for the environment, or is it simply hurting Canadians?
Are there other ways to protect the environment that are more effective and less harmful to Canadians?
MAiD for the mentally ill is being delayed (for three years). What do we think? Is this good? Is delay enough, or should it be eliminated?
Join us this week for a special panel chat about these issues with my guest hosts, Doug Sharpe and Toyin Crandell.
Thanks for joining us.
