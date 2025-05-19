BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THANK YOU SCOTT ADAMS!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1930 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
104 views • 4 months ago

In this episode, I explore the profound impact Scott Adams, creator of "Dilbert," has had on my life, particularly in light of his recent health struggles with prostate cancer. I share how Adams' insights into corporate culture resonated with me during my early career as a software entrepreneur, emphasizing his critique of management structures and the humor derived from absurd realities. I recount personal anecdotes that illustrate the value of his work in shaping my perspective on success and authority. As I reflect on Adams' resilience through life’s challenges, I highlight the existential themes his comics bring to the forefront, urging listeners to confront mortality, pursue their passions, and seize opportunities now rather than waiting. Ultimately, I express deep gratitude for Adams' influence, encouraging everyone to challenge complacency and embrace their potential.


Living Richly (Live Like You Are Dying) - https://fdrpodcasts.com/368


Shows with Scott Adams:


HOAXED: EVERYTHING THEY TOLD YOU IS A LIE! Stefan Molyneux Interviews the Directors - https://fdrpodcasts.com/4289


The Kanye West Controversy - https://fdrpodcasts.com/4075


When Facts Don't Matter - https://fdrpodcasts.com/3889


Stefan Molyneux's Five Hour Christmas Spectacular - https://fdrpodcasts.com/3538


How Donald Trump Won the Election - https://fdrpodcasts.com/3433


Why Donald Trump Is Winning - Or Is He? - https://fdrpodcasts.com/3383


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
evidencephilosophyhumorreasonimpactstefan molyneuxgratitudescott adamssoloprostate cancerresiliencedilbertembrace potentialpersonal anecdoteshealth strugglescorporate culturemanagement structuresexistential themeschallenge complacency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy