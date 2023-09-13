"Leaven Of The Pharisees" - Mat 13:31 - an awesome message by Win Worley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/
Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Bible Codes and Scripture Numerics, Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.
Great teaching and preaching by Win Worley! Mat 13:31"Leaven Of The Pharisees"
Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/
Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.