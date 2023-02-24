Rare CANCERS Exploding all over the World! New Clinton Plane Crash Murder and more

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





Feb 23, 2022





Rare CANCERS Exploding all over the US and world! Renowned Canadian Oncologist Dr. William Makis joins DeAnna Lorraine to discuss the skyrocketing Cancers all over leading to people dying suddenly, especially younger healthy people developing suddenly terminal Cancers out of nowhere!





Also DeAnna goes over Hottest Headlines and Darwin Awards! Including the latest "Suicide" and Plane Crash Murder victims of the Clintons, Project Veritas coup of James O'Keefe, and lots more.





WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!





Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and her TWITTER is back! @Deanna4Congress. Also join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week!





CHECK OUT MY AWESOME SPONSORS! (Below)





Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to

$10k in FREE SILVER: https://goldco.com/shots





Support Shots Fired, and get prepared!

Visit https://4Patriots.com and use Promo Code: Deanna for 10% off your first order!!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2aon8i-rare-cancers-exploding-all-over-the-world-new-clinton-plane-crash-murder-an.html



