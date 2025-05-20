Propane powered taxi EXPLODES next to building in Novosibirsk, Russia, the driver got away with burns.

EU forks out $169B for war chest because peace isn’t profitable

The EU has initially greenlit a new defense fund to bankroll ammo, drones, and critical infrastructure, Bloomberg reported.

🪙Financed through joint borrowing, it will give loans to EU members and (no surprise here) countries such as Ukraine to boost the arms industry.

The hiked spending is pitched as a response to Donald Trump’s scale-back of US defense in Europe.

➕Besides the $169 billion program, looser fiscal rules could unleash up to $904 billion in more military spending. Such loans would go to finance what Europe “lacks,” like:

🟠 missiles

🟠 missile defense systems

🟠 ground capabilities

@Sputnik