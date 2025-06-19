PUTIN: Trump also said repeatedly: ‘If I were president, this war wouldn’t have happened.’ And I think he’s right about that.

Now I’ll tell you why....

Adding:

BREAKING! Russia Warns U.S. Against Intervening Against Iran (uploading video now)

Russia is warning the United States against getting involved in military action against Iran, saying it could lead to uncontrollable consequences, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Adding:

Military builders from the DPRK will begin work in the Kursk region after demining the territory and assessing the damage, acting governor Alexander Khinshtein stated.