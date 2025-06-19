BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump repeated, ‘If I were president, this war wouldn’t have happened.’ And I think he’s right about that. - Putin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
232 views • 2 months ago

PUTIN: Trump also said repeatedly: ‘If I were president, this war wouldn’t have happened.’ And I think he’s right about that.

Now I’ll tell you why....

Adding: 

BREAKING! Russia Warns U.S. Against Intervening Against Iran (uploading video now)

Russia is warning the United States against getting involved in military action against Iran, saying it could lead to uncontrollable consequences, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Adding: 

Military builders from the DPRK will begin work in the Kursk region after demining the territory and assessing the damage, acting governor Alexander Khinshtein stated. 

