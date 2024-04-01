Caller Drops Bone-Chilling Question on RFK Jr. Live on Air

“You are going after some of the largest entities that exist ... Are you going to live? Are they going to come after you?”

“There’s a lot worse things than dying,” Kennedy responded.

“And one of those things is living like a slave or having our children lose all the freedoms that so many generations of Americans died to give us and to protect.”

Kennedy continued.

“We have to be willing, our generation, to make sacrifices to make sure that we don’t lose them. And we’ve seen attacks, unprecedented attacks, on our freedom of speech, on our freedom of worship, on all of the amendments of the Constitution over the past three years.





They’re unprecedented. And it’s important for everybody to stand up and say, ‘We’re not going to do this.’ Even if there’s some risks involved, reputational risks, salary risks, we need to make sacrifices for our country.”





https://x.com/VigilantNews/status/1774579020841070803?s=20