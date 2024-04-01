BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Caller Drops Bone-Chilling Question on RFK Jr. Live on Air
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2158 views • 04/01/2024

Caller Drops Bone-Chilling Question on RFK Jr. Live on Air

“You are going after some of the largest entities that exist ... Are you going to live? Are they going to come after you?”

“There’s a lot worse things than dying,” Kennedy responded.

“And one of those things is living like a slave or having our children lose all the freedoms that so many generations of Americans died to give us and to protect.”

Kennedy continued.

“We have to be willing, our generation, to make sacrifices to make sure that we don’t lose them. And we’ve seen attacks, unprecedented attacks, on our freedom of speech, on our freedom of worship, on all of the amendments of the Constitution over the past three years.


They’re unprecedented. And it’s important for everybody to stand up and say, ‘We’re not going to do this.’ Even if there’s some risks involved, reputational risks, salary risks, we need to make sacrifices for our country.”


https://x.com/VigilantNews/status/1774579020841070803?s=20

Keywords
rfk jrrobert kennedy jrpresidential bid 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy