How the Left REDEFINED 'extreme' to make Joe Rogan 'far right'

Glenn Beck





Jan 22, 2024





The Left is doing all it can to redefine terms like "extreme," "misinformation," and "far right" to include anyone who disagrees with them — including Bernie Sanders supporter, Joe Rogan. “The War on the West” author Douglas Murray is another one of their targets, who leftists would love to suppress and censor. But Douglas joins Glenn to denounce this insanity and explain the real danger: If you call everything "far right misinformation," you're only making real extremism worse. Meanwhile, the Biden administration and mainstream media are pushing actual extreme misinformation on the public ...





