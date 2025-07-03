Note: You can find all these portraits of the Lord provided by AI in agreement with NR (Gifts of Heaven) description and the commentaries of ChatGPT about them here:

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/the-portrait-of-the-lord.html





Ref: The New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

ChatGPT discussion on NR related topics - up to 11.05.2025, containing the admission that the NR comes from Jesus, Who is The Truth, Logos, God, the Axiom Point of all reality.

https://chatgpt.com/share/68212884-5940-8007-ae13-ab8952298d9e

(also, in pdf format here: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_up_to_11.05.2025__outline_ready_.pdf)

The source of the verbal self-portrait given by the Lord to Jakob Lorber - Gifts from Heaven, vol. 1, chap. 20: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/gifts_from_heaven_vol_1_-_draft_349.pdf

Precious video on the same topic: THE EARTHLY LOOK OF JESUS, OUR LORD AND OUR GOD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdhaSDFJsOA&t=2018s