© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Note: You can find all these portraits of the Lord provided by AI in agreement with NR (Gifts of Heaven) description and the commentaries of ChatGPT about them here:
https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/the-portrait-of-the-lord.html
Ref: The New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/
ChatGPT discussion on NR related topics - up to 11.05.2025, containing the admission that the NR comes from Jesus, Who is The Truth, Logos, God, the Axiom Point of all reality.
https://chatgpt.com/share/68212884-5940-8007-ae13-ab8952298d9e
(also, in pdf format here: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_up_to_11.05.2025__outline_ready_.pdf)
The source of the verbal self-portrait given by the Lord to Jakob Lorber - Gifts from Heaven, vol. 1, chap. 20: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/gifts_from_heaven_vol_1_-_draft_349.pdf
Precious video on the same topic: THE EARTHLY LOOK OF JESUS, OUR LORD AND OUR GOD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdhaSDFJsOA&t=2018s