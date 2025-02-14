God and Country Now Presents- Overcoming Cancer with Lynette Hill

God and Country Now is honored to announce our guest- Lynette Hill, for a powerful testimony and motivating discussion. Diagnosed with cancer amidst the 2021 plandemic, Lynette faced daunting odds, including isolated treatment due to COVID-19 restrictions. Her story recounts this challenging journey, from a grim prognosis to a modern-day miracle of healing. Through prayer, natural remedies, and unwavering faith, she became a living testimony to God's grace and the power of natural medicine. Lynette emphasizes that these "alternative treatments" are rooted in God's creation and intended for healing.

Please join hosts Randy Knoll and Nancy Henderson live on Rumble.com on February 12th at 1:00 PM PST, 3:00 PM CST, 4:00 PM EST.

If you can't join us live, no problem a recording will be available on our channel. Sign up for free and please follow us.

Taking back what the enemy stole!

"Jesus is the King of Kings"

Book- Overcoming Cancer by Lynette Hill. God's miraculous healing of my stage 4 cancer using HIS medicines after treatment failed.

Taking back what the enemy stole!

"Jesus is the King of Kings"





Medical Disclaimer:

The information provided in this podcast is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making any changes to your health or treatment plan. The hosts and guests of this podcast are not responsible for any adverse effects or consequences resulting from the use of any suggestions, products, or procedures discussed in this podcast. Reliance on any information provided by this podcast is solely at your own risk.