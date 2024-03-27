1999, l'année à l'horizon des évènements... - Sergent R. Horton

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
L'histoire de David Wynn Miller et Russel Jay Gould détaillée par le Sergent Robert Horton.
Ces deux hommes ont-ils réellement changé le cours de l'Histoire ?
Source - DS FrSub:
https://odysee.com/@DS_FrSub:a
https://www.youtube.com/@DSFRSub
Livre dont parle le Sergent Horton dans la vidéo sous-titrée FR ici :
https://odysee.com/@DS_FrSub:a/1999,-l'anne%CC%81e-a%CC%80-l'horizon-des-e%CC%81ve%CC%80nements---Sergent-Horton:2
Source - DS FrSub:
https://odysee.com/@DS_FrSub:a