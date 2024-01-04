Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Debbie Downer Fisher Happy New Year- Yo Nebraska Member of Congress Jokes
channel image
Real Free News
62 Subscribers
8 views
Published 2 months ago

Yo Debbie Downer Fisher is so old and oblivious she complained about the border in one post and then the next post she wished Nebraskans a Happy New Year but now Nebraska includes hundreds of thousands of illegals, some of which are jihad terrorists, who invaded the state since she started playing senator.


https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/yo-nebraska-member-of-congress-jokes?sd=pf


#debfischer #debbiedowner #debbiefischer #nebraska #congress #newyear #happy2024 #illegals #cornhuskers #huskers #gobigred #gbr #yomama #yomammajokes #yocongressjokes #congressjokes #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #loser #fraud #jokes #joke

Keywords
stupidnebraskaidiots

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket