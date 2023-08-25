🔬 The Future Of Pathology: Role Of AI In Healthcare 🤖📊

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Want to explore how AI play its vital part in healthcare and medicine as it play its vital role in other fields. Let’s explore its role with Thomas Fuchs.🎙️ https://bit.ly/44kkmbq
👩⚕️ He explains, As the number of medical students entering pathology decreases, many pathologists near retirement.
📈 Increasing Complexity: Rising cancer cases demand advanced diagnostics, making AI integration crucial.
🌎 Global Impact: In regions with limited pathologists, AI could revolutionize patient care.
🎙️ Join the Discussion: Explore the intersection of healthcare and AI. Link in bio/description. 💬🌐