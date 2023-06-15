The John Moore Show | June 15, 2023 | Hour 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First hour, Kirk Phinney, second hour, Dr. Len Horowitz Prepper Tip: Inspect all foot gear for Summer and Winter. Get Merino wool socks. Third hour, first half: Dr. Len Horowitz stays over a little longer with callers. Second half: Tom Berryhill on the Energy Cleaner for pets and respiratory issues.