Heat pumps use more energy and produce more CO2 than conventional heaters during winter time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USE GOOGLE TRANSLATE TO TRANSLATE DUTCH ARTICLES
Warmtepompen gebruiken 's winters meer energie en produceren meer C O 2 dan conventionele verwarmingstoestellen
Warmtepomp - Wikipedia
https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warmtepomp?useskin=vector#Voor-_en_nadelen
Twelve billionaires’ climate emissions outpollute 2.1m homes, analysis finds | Greenhouse gas emissions | The Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/nov/20/twelve-billionaires-climate-emissions-jeff-bezos-bill-gates-elon-musk-carbon-divide
Carbon footprint: dit betekent het nu echt
https://www.elle.com/nl/eten/food-news/a26762471/carbon-footprint/
Soros betaalde Gore voor ’t ‘opwarmingsverhaal’..!! – WantToKnow.nl
https://www.wanttoknow.nl/nieuws/soros-betaalde-gore-voor-t-opwarmingsverhaal/
Atmospheric CO2 Concentrations At 400 PPM Are Still Dangerously Low For Life On Earth
https://notrickszone.com/2013/05/17/atmospheric-co2-concentrations-at-400-ppm-are-still-dangerously-low-for-life-on-earth/
Climategate Klimaat – Onthullend over natuur milieu wetenschap energie en economie
NPO: Warmtepomp peperduur en lawaaiig – woningeigenaren maken zich zorgen – Climategate Klimaat
https://www.climategate.nl/2024/02/npo-warmtepomp-peperduur-en-lawaaiig-woningeigenaren-maken-zich-zorgen/