Electric Bills 101

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Courtesy of OnGrid.net with permission obtained in ~2018. A great introduction to how to decipher your electric bill whether or not you're a solar sales professional!
Learn how to make those electric bills......DISAPPEAR by clicking-on the following to view a ton of FREE energy-saving tips E-guides & more at: OneHouseOffTheGrid.com & tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid