Cat Neligan: The Sun Opposite Neptune • ALL SIGNS HOROSCOPE

this week the sun in virgo will oppose neptune in pisces
00:00 - transit overview
11:29 - tarot
18:08 - virgo
18:56 - libra
19:47 - scorpio
20:56 - sagittarius
21:49 - capricorn
23:02 - aquarius
24:07 - pisces
24:48 - aries
25:42 - taurus
26:37 - gemini
27:30 - cancer
28:32 - leo