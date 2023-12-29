This IS the true mindset of Zionists and their psychopathy 🤮

“We are looking for babies but there is no babies left, I killed a girl that was 12, but we’re looking for babies”
A circulating video shows an Israeli soldier bragging about killing Palestinian babies and children.
Source @Quds News Network via Harry Vox
