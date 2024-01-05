✈️💥 Su-34's keep dropping glide bombs on Ukrainian positions in Kherson, despite Ukrainians telling us they chased them away by shooting down 69,420 of them.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.