Locked in a dirty closed room, he always yearned for freedom

Pitiful Animal





Dec 3, 2023





I went to the vet in the morning, many checks would be done after arriving in Seoul.

It was a long way, but it was the first step to starting to be happy, so be patient

If I took the medicine, it would go away, so I was not too worried.

Woody seemed innocent and avoided people

He was scared, but when hugged, he was very calm.

Probably because he was raised outside as a baby.

The innocent dog with a lot things needed to learn from now on

He was about two years old, much younger than dogs of the same age

Today at the vet, he was able to take off his fur and sleep comfortably

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDT9h0gtRrw