Christian Violence 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Violence as a Christian concept with biblical examples and theoretical application in 2024. Who are more evil, prison guards or surgeons?
- The Bible as a book of violence with examples.
- Jesus Christ not a pacifist.
- Church terrified of speaking about violence which is a huge component of the American government.
- Hell is not a peaceful concept.
- Do the practitioners of "gender reassignment" deserve their own Nuremberg trials?
- The silence of the Church, which is terrified of speaking about these things.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com