AAGE NOST & THE GALACTIC WISDOM CONFERENCE APRIL 26 - 27, 2025!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
18 views • 5 months ago

In this Out of this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Aage Nost where we talk about actual time travel, the Ascension, and how we all can make this world a much better and happier place! Aage is a fascinating fellow and will be a part of my upcoming Galactic Wisdom Conference. See: www.galacticwisdomconference.com The Conference will be held on April 26 and 27, 2025. The Conference will have famous spiritual healers, psychics, scientists, film directors, and others making this world a much better and happier place! The Conference will be by Zoom, and the cost is only $40 for 20 hours of presentations! I hope you can all join and listen to this amazing and wonderful event, and you will also be able to listen to all the presentations for the next six months!  Tieh lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright!  Ted [email protected]

Keywords
spiritualnew agepsychicsgalactic wisdom conference
