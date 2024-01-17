Alugulug Cat, 🐾🐯Cool Sunspots! ☀️(Handheld Leica lens superzoom)

Made by Ron using Videoshop app and purchased iTunes music 🎶 used under fair use non profit.

Milton on leash adventuring at our nieces soccer game.

zoe scored 5 goals at her last indoor soccer ⚽️ game. She’s 7





✨song Alugaluga cat

✨artist The KIFFNESS (David Scott 👍)





#crazyfunnycats66







