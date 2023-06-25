🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Calls Out Bill Gates & Peter Hotez for 'Pump-and-Dump' Scheme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Calls Out Bill Gates & Peter Hotez at PorcFest 2023 for Their 'Pump-and-Dump' Scheme "
"That same week Bill Gates, who was overseeing this [Event 201] simulation, bought 1.1 Million shares of BioNTech vaccine which later became the Pfizer vaccine.
He then sold almost all that stock, 87%, two years later at a $242,000,000 profit.
And a week after that he announced the vaccine didn't work. That's what you call a 'pump-and-dump' scheme."
@RobertKennedyJr
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1672949155998707713?s=20