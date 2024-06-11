© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Steps of a Newborn Leopard Kitten Outside at the Leopard Rehabilitation Center in the Caucasus, Russia
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • 11 months ago
Panda Katyusha now has a cute competitor - The Leopard Rehabilitation Center in the Caucasus (Southern Russia) showed the first steps of a newborn kitten of the Central Asian leopard Olympia.
PS... adding, I'm pretty sure there are 2 kittens in this litter, think I've seen a photo of them both together. Think it was from this same place? However, I also think they may breed rare leopards there, along with rehabilitation, and releasing back into the wild. It could be another pair of leopard kittens that I'm thinking about. This is the first video that I've posted.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.