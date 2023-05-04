How propaganda is designed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See how reasonably intelligent people are sucked in and led to comply with unreasonable and illogical demands, mandates, orders, etc.
It happened in Germany late 1930s and it's presently happening again worldwide, but with faster acceleration and more effectiveness, thanks to tech advancements since the Nazi era.