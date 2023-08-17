BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jones Plantation with Larken and Amanda Rose
What is happening
What is happening
August 16, 2023


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/rose-plantation2/

In January 2020, Larken and Amanda Rose appeared on The Corbett Report to discuss their plan to turn Larken's short fable, "The Jones Plantation," into a feature-length film. Well, guess what? It's 2023 and that film is now here. Appropriately enough, it's called Jones Plantation and it's available online now. Joining us today to talk about the film is Larken and Amanda Rose.

anarchismmoviepolitics

Keywords
freedompoliticsblackwhitemovieanarchismanarchycorbettreportslaverylarkenamanda rosejones plantationthe corbett report official lbry channel
