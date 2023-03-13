X22 REPORT Ep. 3018a - Trump Warned Everyone, The Economic Crisis Is Approaching, Biden Is Finished

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3018a - March 12, 2023

Trump Warned Everyone, The Economic Crisis Is Approaching, Biden Is Finished

The green new deal is falling apart, the more the [CB]/[WEF] pushes the worse its going to get. The people are pushing back, the farmers are the first to push. Biden's economy is failing, he is trapped in the GR and GND, the people are not going along with the narrative. First domino has fallen, SVB has collapsed and Trump has warned of a 1929 type of crash.

