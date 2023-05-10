BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Chinese people are the biggest victims of the CCP! The CCP has committed countless crimes and does not represent the Chinese people
05/10/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2giws5e4dd

5/6/2023 【Nicole on WarRoom】The Chinese people are the biggest victims of the CCP! The CCP has committed countless crimes and does not represent the Chinese people. We urge the US Congress and Senate to treat the CCP as a transnational criminal organization. We want to ask all American elected officials: do you care about taking down the CCP? Do you care that the CCP is destroying your financial system?#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP


5/6/2023 【妮可做客班农战斗室】妮可：中国人是中共最大的受害者！中共罪孽滔天，罄竹难书！中共不代表中国人，我们呼吁美国众议员和参议院把中共作为跨国犯罪组织来对待。我们想问所有的美国的民选官员，你们在乎消灭中共吗？你们在乎中共毁灭你们的金融系统吗？

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共

http://www.nfscofficial.com @warroom


