FCC chief reveals agency spent MILLIONS OF DOLLARS pushing DEI - was 2nd highest priority
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
60 views • 5 months ago

FCC chief reveals agency spent MILLIONS OF DOLLARS pushing DEI.

DEI was listed as the SECOND highest strategic priority for the Federal Communications Commission, said FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

Adding: 

MERIT over mandates: DOGE DISMANTLES Biden-era DEI rules at State Department.

US foreign service officers will now be evaluated based on “true merit,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on X, reposting a message from DOGE. 

The department had blasted the old system that judged diplomats 20% on diversity box-ticking, and shared PowerPoint slides with examples of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) requirements that have now been scrapped.

Adding: 

🚫DOGE axes $51M in African grants

In its latest move, the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has nixed handouts to the US African Development Foundation as part of its endeavors to streamline operations. 

Programs put on the chopping block include:

🔴$229,000 for marketing organic shea butter in Burkina Faso

🔴$239,000 for marketing pineapple juice in Benin

🔴$246,000 for infrastructure to support mango drying in Ivory Coast

🔴$99,000 to enhance yogurt production in Uganda

🔴$48,000 for a WhatsApp marketing chatbot in Kenya

🔴$84,000 for a business incubator aimed at spa and wellness entrepreneurs in Nigeria

🔴$50,000 for training in dragon fruit cultivation in Senegal


@Geopolitics Live

politicseventscurrent
