 Unveiling the Mysteries of Galaxies

Have you ever gazed upon the Milky Way, a faint, ethereal band stretching across the night sky? This is just a glimpse into the vastness of galaxies - colossal islands of stars, dust, gas, and dark matter, bound together by gravity. Galaxies are the fundamental building blocks of the universe, with billions estimated to exist, each containing hundreds of billions of stars.