2041. e-4. Poppies Deleted

e-4Jenna’s dark side emerges as she pushes Alien translators to figure out what the Aliens are trying to say.

She demands a selfie with an Alien, and yells at her Dad for treating her like she’s twelve.

Later, Cowboy Chuck calls for help when a missing Alien is loose in his house.

Grandpa Teddy bonds online with his daughter as they watch the original, unapproved version of “Wizard of Oz” - before the Munchkins were digitally replaced and poppies deleted due to opium reference.





2041 - 6 Episode Series

Jenna, an emotionally fragile “Crisis Councilor,” battles burned-out linguists, a pretty teen with Alien-induced amnesia, a smart aleck Dad, plus an AI robot co-worker Odette, who creates chaos for humans. Jenna stifles a damaging report that proves Aliens intervened in saving a life without using traditional pharmaceuticals, so their fate lies in her hands.

In 2041, the world population of 20 million communicates only online, dependent on a digital currency called WAVE. Annual lockdowns are a heartwarming tradition… more than baseball and apple pie ever were!



NOTE FROM THE DIRECTOR:

Thank you for watching "2041". Production began during lockdowns as actors played their parts remotely, being directed over Zoom. The series evolved.

We do our own thing and don't work inside the whole Hollywood system. The series is offered free here on Brighteon because we want everyone to enjoy it. Donations are gratefully accepted and will be put to good use on a fun new movie!