HOW'S YOUR MEMORY ? DOES THIS (ALL ) START MAKING SENSE WHEN YOU RE-WATCH! THE END IS COMING 4 SURE. (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)
GettheTruth1000
GettheTruth1000
232 followers
3
61 views • 10 months ago

JESUS is the LORD come in the flesh.

Where is All of this Going ?? I KNOW It is Difficult to ACCEPT The REALITY Of The END of The WORLD...But KNOWING The TRUTH and BEING REDEEMED Make It Something you Look to With Assurance and Confidence.

Look at the US Currency !! Is ANYONE Trying to Tell Me that The Destruction of New York Isn't Printed on Those Bills ??? Then YOU Must Be DELUSIONAL.

Luke 12:54 And he said also to the people, When ye see a cloud rise out of the west, straightway ye say, There cometh a shower; and so it is.

Luke 12:55 And when ye see the south wind blow, ye say, There will be heat; and it cometh to pass.

Luke 12:56 Ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky and of the earth; but how is it that ye do not discern this time?

Keywords
jesusend timesantichristend of daysthe last daysjesus returnlast hourjonathan kleck
