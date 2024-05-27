China’s Multi Pronged Attack on America is Drastically Underrated - Ret Col. John Mills

China is by far America’s biggest threat - but why? Retired Colonel John Mills has decades of experience seeing the corruption of Deep State establishment politics firsthand, and the truth is stranger - and more chilling - than fiction. As the former Director of Cyber Security Strategy, he offers valuable insight into the devastating effects of illegal immigration and its facilitation of the entrance of millions of Chinese military-aged males. He discusses how China has begun to weaken its enemies by proxy, infiltrate our country with clandestine property ownership around U.S. military bases, and stir up chaos in the Middle East. He reminds Americans to stay vigilant, calm, and reasonable in their quest for the truth about the current Chinese threat in our country.









TAKEAWAYS





The Chinese government reads U.S. legislation more closely than Americans do and understand it better, hence taking advantage





Many of the protestors whom you see marching for Palestine or other far-left causes are paid to be there by globalists with an NWO agenda





The Biden administration is duplicitous and they are failing in their efforts to deliver a so-called “utopia”





There has been a rapid acceleration of Chinese naval developments and Chinese operations are cropping up all over the U.S.









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The Tuttle Twins (get 40% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TUTTLETWINSCCM

Innovation Race movie: https://bit.ly/3Ugtvi3

The Nation Will Follow book: https://amzn.to/3UQNfJK





🔗 CONNECT WITH COL. JOHN MILLS

Website: https://bit.ly/3wfQqCb





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Sanus 1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://web.tuvu.com/sign-up?promoCode=counterculturemom

Epic Will (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.epicwill.com/tina

Ascent Nutrition (get 10% off with code TINA): https://goascentnutrition.com/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/