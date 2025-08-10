Special Announcement! - Global Financial Reset LIVE: New Rumble Channel & MORE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Michael Chambers announces
New Backup Rumble Channel: "GMC Broadcasting" now live—all programs will publish here as systems collapse.
SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes
Premier Show Alert: "Global Financial Reset: Surviving & Thriving the Transition" debuts August 20th at 8:30 PM ET (weekly Wednesdays).
Inside the Danger Zone: Learn how to protect yourself as the old financial system undergoes controlled demolition while parallel systems emerge.
Free Resources: Access 10 video modules at WealthCoachUniversity.com to start securing your future.