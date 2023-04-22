MZTV 240: Demolishing Free Will: A Parable of Human Helplessness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Humans believe in Christ AFTER they are saved, not before. This single truth demolishes the Christian religion. Before they are saved, humans are completely unable to believe in Christ. THIS truth demolishes human free will.
Martin's homepage: https://www.martinzender.com
Original Link: https://youtu.be/zjokp8eQw1U