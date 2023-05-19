RUSSELL BRAND COMMENTARY: 45th PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES DONALD TRUMP; CNN’S KAITLAN COLLINS ASK’S; DO YOU WANT UKRAINE TO WIN THIS WAR?’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 17th, 2023.
Russell Brand commentary: Putin putting nuclear weapons on high alert; 45th President of the United States Donald Trump participates in a CNN Republican Town Hall moderated by CNN's Kaitlin Collins at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, May 10.
Kaitlin Collins: ‘Do you want Ukraine to win this war?’
Trump: ‘I don’t think in terms of winning and losing, I think in terms of getting it settled and stop killing all these people, and braking down this country.’‘
Collins: ‘Can you say, you want Ukraine or Russia to win this war?’