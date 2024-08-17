DTR S6 Bonus: Human Cloning and Robots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now that one movement has failed to prove itself worthy, many are going into a state of denial about their favor savior. The accusation that some "heroes" are now either human clones are synthetic robots has started to provide a cushion for many suffering from denial. In this episode, we examine the true implications of creating such facsimiles. Enjoy.
Please consider supporting us on Patreon: