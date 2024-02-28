"You Can't Hide the Dead Bodies" - Edward Dowd Testifies on Excess Deaths

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"You Can't Hide the Dead Bodies" - Edward Dowd Testifies on the COVID Jabs
"One America CEO Scott Davison, in a chamber of commerce meeting, revealed that he had seen 40% excess mortality ... for 25 through 64. He said that a 10% increase would be once in a 200-year-flood or three standard deviation event. 40% was off the charts."
Excess death data is so bad that the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) is changing its math methodology, which effectively downplays the real number of excess deaths.
@DowdEdward
Mirrored - The Vigilant Fox