NSW Origin Team 2025 REVEALED | Mitchell Moses IN, Haas Injury Worry | State of Origin Game 1 Upadate

📝 Description:

NSW has officially revealed its 2025 State of Origin Game 1 squad—and there are some major surprises! Mitchell Moses beats out Jarome Luai for the five-eighth spot, while Payne Haas faces injury concerns. Max King earns his debut, Latrell Mitchell returns, and Dylan Edwards gets the No. 1 jersey. Find out who made the cut and what this means for Game 1 at Suncorp Stadium.





