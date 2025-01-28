© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In which I explain why I am the most censored man on the planet and why the depop lobby has renewed its efforts to kill me but this time it hopes to achieve its goal by denying me any employment in order to starve me to death. The people and civil society refuse to help because they would rather be sterilized by endocrine disruptors and killed by mRNA vaccines than accept the inevitability of a Population Stabilization Law with three components: replacement level fertility, required assisted dying at age 75, and optimal population levels.