Trump's Deepstate Takedown: Eliminating the Narco-Terror Threat | News Behind the News

In this episode of The News Behind the News, host Sean Morgan exposes President Trump's intensified campaign against narco-terror regimes in Mexico and Venezuela. Discover how U.S. military operations target cartel strongholds, including airstrikes on drug labs and a recent kinetic strike that neutralized a fentanyl-laden boat from Venezuela, eliminating 11 Tren de Aragua members.

Explore the irregular warfare tactics disrupting cartel smuggling via tunnels, drones, and human networks. Learn about naval deployments in the Caribbean, cartel-driven assassinations during Mexico's deadly 2024 elections, and the infiltration of gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua into American cities such as Aurora, Colorado.





Trump's strategy includes forceful deportations to El Salvador's mega-prison under a new agreement, federalizing law enforcement in D.C., and expanding operations to Chicago and New York to dismantle criminal networks. Morgan reveals ties between these narcoterrorists, deep state funding, and political figures who have shielded gang members amid human trafficking scandals.









🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.





👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!





https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





Get The Sean Morgan Report at

https://SeanMorganReport.Substack.com