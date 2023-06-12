Revelation 19-20. Are you ready to learn what all the dead already know about the 2nd coming?

Are you ready to start learning what our dearly departed already know?





There is a great mystery about the second coming of Christ. If you are granted wisdom from above, you will understand why this world and space weather has gone crazy and when there will be peace on earth Matt. 13:11; 1 Cor. 2:6-16!

2 Thess. 2:1-11 is about men's fall from the ways of God: His Bible, Kingdom, and Christianity. So, we could learn through the school of hard knocks about the evil of the ways of men and prepare for the second coming without being guilty of blasphemy Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30, we were given a strong delusion and went into the spiritual dark ages. The Lord hid His face, power, glory, majesty, and Bible so that Satan, the man of sin claiming to be God, the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4, could rule over the kingdoms of men by convincing us we can preach, give bibles and religions like God James 3:13-18; 1 Cor. 2:6-16; Isa. 55:8ff; Jer. 64:4 for the past 1680 years. Satan has stolen our peace Rom. 5:12; Rev. 6:4 by being our "fact checker" to deny that Christ has all authority and is the only one able to bring peace on earth! Consider that Satan, the antichrist, convinced Saul that Christ was not God in the flesh and was a blasphemer. Saul believed that Satan was God, in all good conscience was persecuting Christians. By our preaching, bibles, and religions today, many of us, like Saul, are antichrist, but because we are living in all good conscience, and we had no choice but to be under Satan's rule, there is no blasphemy Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30.





When the Sword of the Spirit informs us that Satan is the man of sin 2 Thess. 2:3, believers will begin to fight the 43 years of the good fight of faith against every wind of the doctrine of men John 8:32. These are the end times or the last days of Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men. This includes 3 years of Christianity as foreshadowed by Matt, Mark, Luke, and John 2023 - 2025. Then 40 years of Christian spiritual warfare foreshadowed by Acts - Revelation Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12. Satan has stolen our peace, the Lord will restore it in about 2065 AD at the great and terrible day of the Lord.