Astrology & Predictions - USA - Summer 2024

Using Mundane Astrology (Ingress Chart) we'll take a look at what this Summer might hold for the USA.
Summary 2:50
House #1 25:26
House #2 31:06
House #3 42:47 (IMPORTANT!)
House #4 01:11:23
House #5 01:19:02
House #6 01:32:51
House #7 01:42:05
House #8 01:47:04
House #9 02:04:37
House #10 02:10:53
House #11 02:17:44
House #12 02:23:30
Communications Blackout Prep (PLEASE DOWNLOAD NOW!)
http://www.Brighteon.io (download app)
Shadowstats
https://www.shadowstats.com/alternate_data/inflation-charts
Chicago South Side (Redacted News)
https://rumble.com/v4wuhy6-this-is-where-war-in-america-will-start...-right-here-redacted-with-clayton.html
BloodClot Analysis
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-16-analysis-engineered-biostructure-clots-covid-jabs.html (MINUTE 14)
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-17-elemental-analysis-results-released-vaccine-clot-composition-not-blood-clots.html (CHEMICAL)
Intellectual Froglegs
https://rumble.com/v4z1a6i-war-new-intellectual-froglegs.html
Ian Carroll (Hair Loss relating to Shampoo)
https://x.com/Cancelcloco/status/1746307919526928471
TRUTHSOCIAL: https://truthsocial.com/@fruitcakeastrologer/media
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/
TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer
Website: https://AstroSvs.com
